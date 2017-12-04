FDLTCC hosting campus open house
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet is hosting an Open House event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The campus-wide event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending FDLTCC are encouraged to attend.
College staff organizing the open house plan to show just how easy it is to enroll in college classes. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet staff, tour campus, learn about financial aid, apply for admission and register for spring semester classes.
Faculty representatives from degree programs and student services staff will be available to answer questions about classes, program requirements and career opportunities or transfer planning.
Light refreshments and drawings for valuable prizes will be available.