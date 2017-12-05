Recycle your Holiday Lights

To date, approximately 2,800 pounds of holiday lights have been collected for recycling at the Transfer Station.

Remove all decorations such as garland or tinsel from string lights. Remove any type of plastic spool, cardboard packaging or plastic bags. Place the clean string lights in the box at the Transfer Station.

The string lights will be chopped up at a recycling facility where the recyclable material will be separated into material types. The most valuable material is the copper metal inside the plastic PVC coating.

For more information visit recycle.carltoncounty.com.