Santa’s Home for the Holidays starts tonight

Although Saturday is the big day for the annual Santa's Home for the Holidays, festivities begin Thursday, Nov. 30, with a craft show at the Cloquet Armory, plus photos with Santa during the Pine Journal’s open house event from 3:30-5:30 p.m., where visitors can enjoy a vintage toy window display, refreshments and take advantage of a one-day-only subscription special.

On Friday, Dec. 1, visit the Armory craft show again, then kids are invited to the Cloquet Public Library to make holiday ornaments from 3:30-5 p.m. along with food and festivities, and more photos with Santa at Queen of Peace from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday is the big day. Start with a pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Churchill Elementary. Find more crafts and Christmas shopping much of the day at Churchill Elementary School, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Cloquet VFW as well as a reception at the Carlton County Historical Society from 1-3 p.m.

The fun ramps up Saturday afternoon. Santa will visit Members Cooperative Credit Union from 1-4 p.m. Mrs. Claus will read stories, people can see real live reindeer and eat before taking a trolley or hayride. Over at Cloquet Ford Chrysler, check out the magic show at 1:15 and 3 p.m., and decorate your own Christmas cookie from 1-4 p.m. Wander down to the fire station on Cloquet Avenue for s'mores starting at 4 p.m.

Gather with friends and family to cheer participants of the Cloquet Holiday Hustle half-mile run/walk at 4:45 p.m. on Cloquet Avenue before the parade down Cloquet Avenue begins at 5 p.m., with fireworks to follow at approximately 5:45 p.m. from Veterans Park.

Alumni hockey players from Cloquet and Duluth East will face off at 7 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Don't forget to drive past the train in Fauley Park down through the Spafford Park campground and over to Voyageur's Park to take a look at all the wonderful Christmas lights, courtesy of the city of Cloquet.

Find a full schedule of events on page A10.