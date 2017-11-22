Barnum kicks off holiday season

Barnum Community Education presents "The Year Without a Santa Claus" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. This year's play is directed by high school student Laec Lekander and assisted by Heather Carlson. There are 37 youth in grades 3-12 participating.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $2 for students. The Saturday performance is free for all kids sixth grade and under thanks to the Barnum Community Club. Kids can visit with Santa and get their photo taken following the performance on Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 2, is the fourth-annual craft fair fundraiser for Barnum High School students with special needs, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barnum High School. Lunch will be available.

Barnum Community Club sponsors many youth activities throughout the year from Spring Fever Days, the Christmas tree lighting, the family Halloween party and more.

Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month (no meetings December or January) at the Lazy Bear in Barnum. The public is welcome.