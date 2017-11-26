It's time for 'Ho ho' Home for the Holidays

Event organizer Alyson Leno urges residents to admire the city's light displays at Voyageurs Park, Spafford Park and near the train display on Broadway Avenue.

"Bentleyville donated more lights to us this year," Leno said. "They'll be turned on Thanksgiving night."

Thursday

The fun begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Cloquet Armory with a gift and craft show.

The much anticipated free photos with Santa at the Pine Journal open house is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Visit with staff, snack on goodies and admire the vintage toy window display while waiting to sit on Santa's lap. A basket for nonperishable food donations will be set up at the Pine Journal.

Friday

The craft show at the Armory continues at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Bring the kids to the Cloquet Public Library at 3:30 p.m. to make holiday ornaments.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., Queen of Peace will have dinner, crafts, singing students and photos with Santa taken by Alan Johnson Photography.

End the night with a stop at the County Seat Theater for "The Sanders Family Christmas."

Saturday

Saturday, Dec. 2 is the big day for the annual celebration. Start the day with a pancake breakfast 8:30 a.m. at Churchill Elementary School. Check out craft sales at several locations during the day. Stop in for lunch of soup and a grilled cheese sandwich at the Cloquet VFW.

Kids and adults will laugh at the magician's tricks after they finish decorating cookies at Cloquet Ford Chrysler from 1-4 p.m.

The Carlton County Historical Society will host the exhibit, "100 years of Finnish Independence."

Members Cooperative Credit Union will have several family friendly events, including live reindeer and a vintage sled for photos with the children.

"The event keeps getting bigger and bigger each year," Leno said excitedly. "It's all fun."

Gather with friends and family to cheer participants of the Cloquet Holiday Hustle half mile run/walk at 4:45 p.m. on Cloquet Avenue before the parade. Awards will be given to the best lit float, most festive float and the most unique float.

Fireworks will light up the sky over Veterans Park after the annual parade, which starts at 5 p.m. on Cloquet Avenue.

The Lumberjack alumni will take on the Grayhounds for a rematch after Cloquet's win last year at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Lighting contest

The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Sweet Event of Duluth for a Christmas lighting challenge. The event will include Superior, Duluth, Hermantown, Two Harbors, Proctor and Cloquet.

"We wanted to branch out and include other communities," said Peter Cpin, owner of A Sweet Event. He added that they hope the contest will help bring communities together.

The contest is open to businesses and residents, with the first round within the individual towns. Winners in the home and business categories will compete against each other in all of the cities for the best overall title. Also vote for your favorite city.

There will be prize baskets filled with gift certificates, a plaque and other donated goodies from the sponsors.

Register and vote at sweeteventduluth.com. Displays must be up and registered by Dec. 1. Voting ends Dec. 20. Winners will be announced during an award ceremony at Bentleyville on Dec. 22.