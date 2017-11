Captain Hook is a sweet 6-month-old orange tabby who arrived at FOA with a fish hook stuck in the side of his mouth. It's been removed and has healed. He gets along very well with other kitties and children and would probably do well with dogs too. He is neutered, started on shots, micro-chipped, de-wormed, and tested negative for FELV and FIV. If you would like more information or have questions, visit www.foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.