The Pine Journal office at 122 Avenue C in Cloquet will be closed Friday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Dec. 1. Free ads can be dropped in the red mailbox outside the front door. Circulation questions can be directed to the Duluth News Tribune at 218-723-5252. For classified ads, call 218-723-5200. The Pine Journal will open for business as usual at 8:30 a.m. Monday.