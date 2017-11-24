Trees for Troops event next weekend

Chub Lake Tree Farm owners Bev and James Whorton will celebrate the event next weekend with volunteer members of the local National Guard unit, Crazy Troop 1-94 CAV.

“We truly appreciate the Crazy Troop members joining in and helping manage the work that goes into getting the trees tagged and loaded onto the FedEx trailer,” said Bev Whorton. “But we also couldn’t do this without the financial help of our customers, organizations, retailers, other tree farmers, and the general public.”

The trees from Chub Lake will be delivered to Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico this year.

Chub Lake Tree Farm is located just south of Carlton at 1867 E. Chub Lake Road. Questions? Call 218-384-4549, or go online to www.chublaketreefarm.com.

“It’s a way to say ‘Thank you for your service and Merry Christmas’ to those who do so much for us each and every day,” Bev Whorton added.