Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cloquet

The DAV decided to take on organizing and hosting the meal after the College of St. Scholastica decided to consolidate its longtime turkey day operations into one giant meal at the DECC, which meant meals could be delivered to Carlton County residents but there was no communal meal.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Washington Ave., Cloquet. Call Zion at 218-879-4647 to volunteer.

“Whether you don’t have the funds to go buy all that food, or a place to go and be social, I think it’s important for the community to provide both of those things on Thanksgiving,” said Cloquet veteran Raffy Johnson, noting that the DAV membership unanimously supported the idea.