Board hears Enbridge concerns, approves transfer rate hikes

The price hikes are due to an increase in the contract for hauling away the unwanted items, Zoning and Environmental services Administrator Heather Cunningham told the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday's regular meeting.

A complete list of prices and accepted items at the transfer station, as well as winter hours, are posted on the Carlton County website.

Twin Lakes resident Brenda Martini addressed the board with concerns about the proposed Line 3 Replacement Project and the impact it will have on Carlton County. She provided commissioners with information to read before the meeting, including maps and a copy of a presidential permit awarded to Enbridge.

Martini questioned a mistake she discovered in the Enbridge Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that says blasting will be necessary in some locations to place the new pipe. The FEIS states the location for blasting will be at milepost D1128.4 in Carlton County. The location is actually in Aitkin County.

"It turns out it's in the area of the city of Cromwell," Martini said. "When I was reviewing some of the maps included with the FEIS posted online, I found a conflicting map that shows it's somewhere around Gillogly Road. Now, there is further ambiguity as to the precise location of this blast zone."

She went on to say the blasting causes her to worry about the impact on the local water supply as well as the farmers.

Another concern is local workers. Martini said that Enbridge will most likely bring workers from out of the area instead of hiring inside the county. The large influx of workers will need to be housed somewhere. She is concerned that Carlton County's lack of adequate housing will create problems stemming from "man camps," similar to what happened in the North Dakota oil fields concerning sex trafficking and drug-related crimes.

Martini stated that two of the commissioners, Gary Johnson and Susan Zmyslony, are Enbridge representatives and wondered if they might be biased. The commissioners didn't respond.

In a followup call after the meeting, County Auditor Paul Gassert said the board had appointed the title to them several years ago for a different pipeline project. The duo attended Enbridge meetings to educate themselves and bring the information back to the board.

Martini ended by asking the commissioners what they were going to do about the situation.

"I am asking you to take a harder look," Martini pleaded with board members, referring to the fact that the board passed a resolution supporting the Line 3 Replacement Project during its Oct. 23 meeting.

In other county news, Kristen Lindberg, Public Health and Human Services, and Greg Bernu, Land Department, received 10-year service awards.