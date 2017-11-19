DAV revives community Thanksgiving meal in Cloquet

This year's meal is sponsored and organized by the Chapter 18 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter and auxiliary, which will offer the annual Thanksgiving meal for the community, as well as deliveries to homebound residents.

The sit-down meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Washington Ave., Cloquet. Delivery requests must be made by Monday, Nov. 20, by calling Zion at 218-879-4647. Call the same number to volunteer; they need people to act as delivery drivers, cooks, servers and cleanup crew.

Cloquet veteran Raffy Johnson is the DAV treasurer and a UPS driver. He has been delivering meals from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for years, and said the realization last year that Cloquet was not having its own meal bothered him.

"Whether you don't have the funds to go buy all that food, or a place to go and be social, I think it's important for the community to provide both of those things on Thanksgiving," said Johnson, noting that the DAV membership unanimously supported the idea.

"We felt it was our duty to help a population that has done so much to help us," he added, pointing out how much the community has supported the group's brat stand and the green clothing boxes.

They didn't have a ton of time to get things organized, but a number of community organizations and people have helped tremendously, including B&B Market, Cloquet Eagles and Community Printing, along with Gary and Diane Dahl, Janice (the secretary from Zion), and Johnson's dad, Dave Johnson, who has been a part of organizing many Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners at Zion Lutheran over the years.

As a UPS driver, Raffy Johnson said he has really enjoyed meeting the people he delivers to, and he knows what a happy difference that one meal can make to someone.

He's hoping the meal in Cloquet will bring people together again.

"Because we're a county-based organization, we want to invite the whole county," he said.

No RSVP is necessary. Good-will donations will be accepted, but are not required.

Oh, and one more thing.

"DAV Chapter 18 Carlton County wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving holiday!" he said.