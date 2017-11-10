A day for veterans

Perhaps one of the finest ways to honor the brave veterans who have fought in wars, served overseas or safeguarded our country on the home front is to applaud them in a very public way — or to do something thoughtful to benefit either them or their families. There are several special meals planned in different Carlton County communities, along with a visit from a U.S. Senator and even a sing-along featuring tunes from the good ol' days.

Veterans Day dinner

Veterans and their families are invited to a Veterans Day dinner Friday, Nov. 10, at the Barnum Community Center. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by supper at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker is SSG Andy Leino with the Army National Guard. Food is provided by Peterson Westerberg American Legion and Auxiliary in Barnum.

Armistice Day sing-along

The Carlton County Historical Society celebrates the first Armistice Day and the end of World War I with a sing-along program at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at its museum in Cloquet. Led by master choir director Jim Sheetz and accompanied by his musical minions, prepare to join in singing such favorites as "K-K-K-Katy," "Over There," and "Just Like Washington Crossed the Delaware, General Pershing Will Cross the Rhine." Representatives from the Carlton County DAV Chapter 18 will say a few words about today's veterans. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 218-879-1938.

Veteran's Day dinner with a senator

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is coming to Cloquet's Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post 3979 to speak to veterans at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Afterward the VFW will serve a free meal to all veterans. The meal is put on by the VFW and assisted by the American Legion and DAV. There is a charge for guests. "Come on in and have a great meal," said VFW past commander Richard Chasse. No reservations are needed.

Veterans Day dinner

Everyone is invited to a Veterans Day dinner hosted by the Carlton VFW on Saturday, Nov. 11. A program will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a roast beef dinner at 5:30. All veterans eat free; guests are $6 each. Call 218-384-3794 to sign up. All veterans and active duty members are welcome.

Celebrate veterans twice in Cromwell

A celebration for veterans will be held at Cromwell-Wright School will with coffee and treats in the cafeteria at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, followed by a program honoring veterans and their families at 9 a.m. in the big gym. The Villa Vista annual Veterans Day program starts at 10 a.m. or as soon as the vets are able to get there from the school.