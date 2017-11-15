Cloquet Sappi mill recognized for safety

AF&PA recognized Sappi North America with the 2017 AF&PA Leadership in Sustainability Award for Safety in part because the Cloquet mill reached 2 million hours without a lost-time injury in January 2017, a mill record. That’s 455 days that none of the mill’s 700 employees missed time from work because of a work-related injury, a huge accomplishment in a dangerous industry.

Mike Schultz, managing director at the Cloquet Sappi mill, told the Pine Journal that the mill actually got to 2.5 million hours in May, before a worker was hurt. They are currently nearly .5 million hours.

Schultz put the achievement into a historical perspective in a January 2017 story about the mill reaching the 2 million mark..

“If you go back in the 120 years of this mill’s history, the first time the mill ever made a million manhours without a lost-time injury was in 2008,” Schultz said. “The second time was 2015. We had one (lost-time) injury. Since then we made 2 million. And if we hadn’t had that injury, we’d be at 3 million hours.”

AF&PA President and CEO Donna Harman highlighted the Cloquet mill at the annual meeting last week.

“All of Sappi’s mills follow standard industry safety measures, but their mill in Cloquet went the extra mile to implement a set of initiatives that reached unprecedented safety records,” Harman said.

The Sappi Cloquet mill has implemented four unique safety programs: engaging and educating its employees on recognizing safety issues; reducing risk of injury; maintaining a safe work environment, and creating and sustaining safety standards.

“As we work diligently towards achieving our vision for the Cloquet mill, we realize that none of it matters if it comes at the expense of a significant injury to one of our coworkers,” Schultz said regarding last week’s award. “Safety must be first and foremost in our minds in everything we do. We appreciate the recognition for our efforts in this most important area.”

Sappi’s corporate bosses agreed.

“On behalf of Sappi, I’d like to thank the AF&PA for recognizing our Cloquet mill’s safety achievement,” said Sappi North America President and CEO Mark Gardner. “Its true value is that our employees go home at the end of each shift without injuries and can enjoy their time with loved ones — that is priceless.”