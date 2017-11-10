Cromwell voters say ‘no’ to building referendum

A total of 442 people voted ‘no’ to the referendum, while 228 voted ‘yes.’

The proposal included a new industrial arts addition, dedicated band and choir space, updated auditorium, new gymnasium, dedicated weight room space and parking lot improvements and expansion.

Opponents of the referendum suggested that the district could still afford to make some of the changes, enlarging the industrial arts area for example, and that the school district needed to make a better plan and also not hurt the currently healthy district by taking on too much debt, especially since projections show enrollment declining in the next 10 years.

Cromwell-Wright Superintendent and K-12 Principal Nathan Libbon was already looking ahead the morning after the failed vote.

“We want to thank all of the community members that came out today to vote,” Libbon said. “We will continue to strive for excellence, and seek ways to put our students in the best possible position for success. We will continue to evaluate our needs as a district, and look for viable solutions. We look forward to your continued support and involvement.”