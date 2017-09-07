Pet of the Week

Sienna is a 2- 3-year-old American pit-bull terrier mix who adores everyone. She does well with most other dogs so a meet-and-greet with your dog(s) would be required. She loves to explore and go for walks or runs, but could use some more training. She loves everyone she meets and wants to be loved in return. She is house-trained and doesn't chew things up when left alone. She is an extremely good listener. She is spayed, micro-chipped, de-wormed, lymes and heartworm tested, and started on vaccines. For more information or for questions, call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655 or visit foaonline.org.