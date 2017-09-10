Cloquet attorney disciplined

Weigert waived her procedural rights in the case and the court ordered that she be publicly disciplined, pay a $900 fine and placed on probation for two years. During that time, Weigert is order to cooperate with the Director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, abide by the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct, and maintain law office and trust account books and records in compliance with Minnesota law.

Wiegert is both a Sixth District Court public defender and a private attorney in Cloquet.