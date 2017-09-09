Moose Lake roundabout behind schedule

MnDOT district engineer Duane Hill can explain.

"It's those urban projects," he said of the roundabout being added at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 73 and Carlton County Highway 10 — the main access road to Moose Lake's new school.

When updating urban roads, utilities always need to be addressed, new storm sewers installed, curbs and gutters done — all independent steps that add up to tedious progress.

Throw in "an incredibly wet construction season," Hill said, and the recipe is there for delays and a protracted work calendar.