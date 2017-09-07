Early morning sirens herald extended chase

Brian Belich, chief deputy for Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, said the Sheriff’s Office called for assistance on an extended pursuit, which began as a simple traffic stop — only the car didn’t stop.

“It got prolonged,” Belich said, noting that a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter even helped out at one point. “They went off road into St. Louis County and the occupants took off on foot at one point.”

One person was in custody on warrants Tuesday. Belich said the case was still under investigation and no charges had yet been filed.