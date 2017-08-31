Pet of the Week: Skylar

Dusty, formerly known as Skylar, is a 4-year-old snowshoe Siamese who was adopted from Friends of Animals a few years back, but sadly had to return due to unexpected circumstances. He acts shy at first but warms up quickly once you start scratching behind his ears and, if you really want to be his friend, take out the laser light! He would love a quieter home but does well with children if given his own space. Dusty is neutered, micro-chipped, de-wormed, up to date on shots, and also received dental work. If you would like more information, visit www.foaonline.org or call 218-879-1655!