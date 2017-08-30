Deer lottery application deadline is Sept. 7

This season, antlerless deer permits are issued by lottery in 48 of Minnesota’s 130 deer permit areas. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunters choice, managed or intensive designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and the application deadline is Sept. 7.

More information about deer permit areas, how their designations are set and special hunts is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/deer and in the 2017 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.