Become a Master Gardener

If you have an interest in plants and gardening and would enjoy sharing that interest with others, apply to become a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Applications are being accepted for the Carlton County Extension Master Gardener Program now until Oct. 1. Selected individuals begin an internship that starts with the Master Gardener core course training in January 2018. The course is taught online or in-person at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Following the course, interns will complete 50 hours of volunteer service in the first year. The primary projects in Carlton County include Plant sales, garden tours, community gardens and question and answer booths at local events. After completing the internship, successful participants become certified University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners. To remain certified, Master Gardeners must contribute at least 25 hours of volunteer service annually. For an application packet and more information, call the Carlton County Extension office at 218-384-3511. For more information about the Extension Master Gardener program, go to www.mg.umn.edu.