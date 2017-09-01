Corps urges those on the water to wear life jackets
As many folks celebrate the final weeks of summer and transition to fall activities, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, wants to remind folks to take an extra moment to ensure that they are safe while out on the water.
With the onset of September comes cooler water temperatures and the additional risk of hypothermia. Any water temperature below 70 degrees is considered cold water, which means an increased risk of hypothermia.
So while you are out fishing, boating or waterfowl hunting, remember to wear your life jacket. It could save your life.