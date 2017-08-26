Ask A Trooper

Bicycles are legal vehicles on Minnesota roads and they share the same rights and responsibilities as other vehicles.

Bicycle lanes are designed to separate bicycle traffic from normal vehicle traffic. It is illegal to drive in these lanes except to park, when permitted, to enter or leave the road, or to prepare for a turn.

Each year in Minnesota, approximately 35 pedestrians and 7 bicyclists are killed as a result of collisions with motor vehicles.

• As a group, pedestrians and bicyclists comprise nearly 11 percent of all traffic fatalities each year —72 percent of these fatal crashes occur in urban areas.

• 35 percent of pedestrians and 27 percent of bicyclists killed had consumed alcohol.

• 16 percent of pedestrians killed were not crossing properly.

The above information is using the five-year average from 2011-2015.

Bicyclists and motorists are equally responsible for bicycle safety. The number-one factor contributing to bicycle-vehicle collisions is failure to yield the right-of-way — by bicyclists and drivers alike.

About one-half of all bicycle-vehicle collisions are due to a variety of bicyclist behaviors, such as disregarding a traffic sign or signal. The other half are caused by vehicle driver behaviors, such as inattention and distraction.

Rules of the Road and Safety Tips

• Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted.

• Bicyclists should ride on the road, and must ride in the same direction as traffic.

• Motorists must at all times maintain a three-foot clearance when passing a bicyclist.

• Bicyclists must obey all traffic control signs and signals, just as motorists.

• Bicyclists must signal their turns and should ride in a predictable manner.

• Bicyclists must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it's dark. To increase visibility, add a rear flashing light.

• Drivers must drive at safe speeds and be attentive — look for bicyclists, check blind spots.

• Drivers should use caution and look twice for riders when turning.

• Drivers should use caution when opening door upon parking on side of road.