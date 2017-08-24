Pet of the Week

Sable is a 2- to 3-year-old stray who is quite the conversationalist. She loves attention, but other kitties aren't her favorite. She may prefer to be the only cat in your home. She is sweet and very affectionate, loves laps and would do well with children of all ages. She is spayed, micro-chipped, de-wormed, started on my shots and she tested negative for FIV and FELV. If you would like more information or have any questions, please visit www.foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.