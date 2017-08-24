Minnesota State Fair is underway, starting today!

Several new attractions make their State Fair debut in 2017, including the 156-foot-tall Great Big Wheel; the Veranda, a new shop-eat-sip destination on the west side of the Grandstand’s upper level; The Great Minnesota Knit Together with Minnesota’s largest yarnbomb — located on the Grandstand Ramp; an Evening with Equine on Aug. 29; Ramberg Center Relax & Recharge Station; and more.

Thirty-one new foods and five new food vendors have been added to the fair’s list of more than 500 food options.

The 2017 free entertainment lineup features more than 900 shows — all free with the price of State Fair admission. The State Fair offers special admission discounts on six of its 12 days with Thrifty Thursday, Seniors & Kids Days, Military Appreciation Day and Read & Ride Day.

Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.