Avenue C holding block party … inside
The Avenue C bar and restaurant is holding a block party to raise funds for the Cloquet Educational Foundation, inside the First National Plaza building in West End Cloquet.
Five bands will play from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 26, including Whiskey Trails, Brody Olson, Nick Glass and Company, and two others. Cover charge is $10 and includes one free beer.
Come down for “great food, great fun and great music,” said general manager Ryan Kolak.
Half of all the entrance fees will be donated to the Ed Foundation.