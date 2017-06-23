Corrections
A quote in the June 8 “In the News” brief regarding the June 13 Enbridge Line 3 replacement hearing contained inaccurate information, according to Enbridge Shannon Gustafson. Gustafson noted that Enbridge is responsible for its pipelines whether they are active or not and that the company would follow all rules and regulations regarding deactivation of the pipeline and monitor any unused pipelines in the future.
In the June 15 Pine Journal story, “Public hearing set for ATV use,” the story should have said that county commissioners approved a request from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for the Band to take over jurisdiction of Reservation Road from Jarvi Road to Brevator Road, including the bridge on Reservation Road that was built with funds from FDL after the 2012 flood, according to County Engineer JinYeene Neumann. The story only mentioned the bridge jurisdiction.