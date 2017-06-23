Corrections

In the June 15 Pine Journal story, “Public hearing set for ATV use,” the story should have said that county commissioners approved a request from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for the Band to take over jurisdiction of Reservation Road from Jarvi Road to Brevator Road, including the bridge on Reservation Road that was built with funds from FDL after the 2012 flood, according to County Engineer JinYeene Neumann. The story only mentioned the bridge jurisdiction.