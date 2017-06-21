Carlton home a total loss after fire

When firefighters arrived the residents were already safely outside, including the family dog, but the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The family watched the firefighters put the fire out and cut holes in the roof with a chain saw to chase hot spots. On the ground, firefighters used a long yellow pike pole to rip down siding and look for small fires hidden inside the walls of the home. Once the majority of the fire had been extinguished, firefighters threw items from inside the house out of the charred window frames.

One of the owners thought a few cats may have still been inside, but Carlton Fire Chief Derek Wolf said while they saw several cats outside, they didn't see any inside.

Carlton, Mahtowa, Wrenshall and Esko fire departments responded to the call.

“It was a good team effort by everybody,” said Wolf. The Carlton firefighters were back to the station by 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota Power was called to the scene to cut power to the residence.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire, which is ongoing.