Paige Wedan, a 2013 graduate of Superior Senior High School and current resident of Superior, Wis., completed the law enforcement Associate of Science degree program at FDLTCC in May. She will also complete the Law Enforcement Skills certificate program in June. Wedan intends to enter the workforce following her program completion at FDLTCC, with a career goal of working locally as a patrol officer and eventually becoming a homicide detective.

Tawnee Lee, a 2012 graduate of Cloquet High School and a current resident of Cloquet, will complete the Law Enforcement Skills certificate program in June at FDLTCC. She will also complete Associate of Science and Associate of Arts degrees in law enforcement during the 2017-2018 academic year, and plans to continue her education by working toward a bachelor's degree. Upon finishing her degree programs, Lee plans to enter the local workforce with a career goal to become a patrol officer.

The Katie Poirier Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship was established to honor and remember Katie Poirier, an FDLTCC student who had a career goal of becoming a law enforcement officer. Scholarship funds are provided by the Poirier family and the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Foundation in memory of Katie.

The first Katie Poirier Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarships were awarded during fall semester 2000. Since that first award, a total of 35 FDLTCC students have benefitted from receiving the memorial scholarship.