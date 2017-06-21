The St Louis River Alliance plans to feature many of the photographs submitted to this contest in its work to help protect the river's amazing diversity of wildlife, people, plants and habitats. Winners will also receive cash prizes, exposure on multiple websites, an exhibit at a local Superior gallery, and entry and recognition at the St. Louis River Alliance's Annual Winter Gala.

The contest is open to all photographers, except employees of the St Louis River Alliance and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and their immediate families, and all persons directly involved with sponsoring and promoting the contest and the final judging.

All images must be submitted through the WooBox website using a Facebook account, http://woobox.com/ooio47. More information and instructions can be found on the St. Louis River Alliance website, http://stlouisriver.org/2017-seasons-of-the-st-louis-river-photo-contest/.

Digital images that are sent via mail or email will not be accepted.

Deadline for submitting entries is 11:59 a.m. CST Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Winners will be announced Dec. 28 at the St. Louis River Alliance Open House.

Photos will be voted by the public online to select the "People's Choice Photo" winner, and a panel of judges will select the top three photos in each of these categories: “Scenic - Wildlife/Birds/Flora,” “People/Recreation,” and “Harbor Activities.”

Questions can be emailed to alyssa@stlouisriver.org.