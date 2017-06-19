Seeking nominations for 2017 Outstanding Senior Citizen awards

Does this sound like someone you know?

Currently volunteers in Carlton County;

Volunteer service must have been accomplished after reaching age 65;

Is age 70 by June 1, 2017; and

Makes a difference because of their commitment to volunteerism and their dedication to the community.

Male and female nomination forms are available from Volunteer Services of Carlton County. Forms may be picked up at 199 Chestnut Ave., Ste. 3, Carlton, or requested by calling 218-879-9238, or downloaded from Volunteer Services’ website, www.vscci.com/news, or from Volunteer Services’ Facebook page.

Nomination forms are due by July 14 to Volunteer Services of Carlton County, Inc., 199 Chestnut Ave., Ste. 3, P.O. Box 450, Carlton, MN 55718. Outstanding seniors will be recognized for their service at the award ceremony at the State Fairgrounds on Senior Day, Aug. 31.

Call Cathy at Volunteer Services, 218-879-9238, with any questions.