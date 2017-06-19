Seeking nominations for 2017 Outstanding Senior Citizen awards
Nominations are being sought for the 2017 Outstanding Senior Citizen of Carlton County awards. Winners will be announced and awards presented at the Carlton County Fair Aug. 18.
Does this sound like someone you know?
- Currently volunteers in Carlton County;
- Volunteer service must have been accomplished after reaching age 65;
- Is age 70 by June 1, 2017; and
- Makes a difference because of their commitment to volunteerism and their dedication to the community.
Male and female nomination forms are available from Volunteer Services of Carlton County. Forms may be picked up at 199 Chestnut Ave., Ste. 3, Carlton, or requested by calling 218-879-9238, or downloaded from Volunteer Services’ website, www.vscci.com/news, or from Volunteer Services’ Facebook page.
Nomination forms are due by July 14 to Volunteer Services of Carlton County, Inc., 199 Chestnut Ave., Ste. 3, P.O. Box 450, Carlton, MN 55718. Outstanding seniors will be recognized for their service at the award ceremony at the State Fairgrounds on Senior Day, Aug. 31.
Call Cathy at Volunteer Services, 218-879-9238, with any questions.