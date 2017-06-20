Two REACH students head to camp for free

The Tim Horton Children's Foundation's goal is to provide low-income youth with a fully-sponsored, multi-year camp experience to help develop leadership skills and help to support them in succeeding in their futures with absolutely no cost to the families. They help to bring out their strengths through leadership activities and wilderness excursions, and transfer their learning back home with them.

The Youth Leadership Program offers youth ages 12-16 to attend their camp program for 10 days each summer, for five consecutive years. This summer, these two mentees will attend Tim Horton Camp Kentahten for 10 days, which is in Campbellsville, Ken. Transportation is arranged and covered by THCF. Campers will have the opportunity to visit multiple camp locations over their five years in the program – they have one camp in the USA and six camps in Canada.