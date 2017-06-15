Apartment fire displaces five in Cloquet

Meagher explained the 26 firefighters at the scene enabled them to split up crews and take turns chasing fires that had gone into the walls and ceiling, working at it until 1 a.m.

Knee walls and double roofs added to the challenge.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment and did moderate damage to the lower apartment.

One of the occupants had collapsed outside from smoke inhalation when CAFD arrived on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital.

Five people were displaced from the apartments.

Carlton Fire Department, Carlton Ambulance and Cloquet Police assisted CAFD.