Dogs attack and kill dog after escaping kennel

According to her Facebook post, three dogs approached along Eighth Street in Cloquet and attacked her tiny 15-pound Shetland sheepdog (Sheltie), Kaito.

Wenneson said a woman and her children were driving by when they came upon the attack. The woman stopped to helped Wenneson fight off the dogs. She did not see the owner of the dogs come out of the house during the 10- to 20-minute ordeal.

"(The dogs) were ripping him to shreds for 10 minutes before the lady drove by and stopped to help," said Wenneson. "I heard him cry out so loud at first and then nothing, complete silence. We just looked each other in the eyes and he was terrified!"

One of the dogs eventually dropped Kaito and Wenneson immediately scooped him up. The Sheltie rallied and tried to sit up in her arms.

The dogs ran after Wenneson and kept jumping for the dog in her arms as she got into the woman's car.

The woman and her two young children brought Wenneson to a local veterinarian. The punctures to Kaito's lungs were stitched up, but the dog was too traumatized from the attack and died.

"No animal deserves to die this way. ... Watching my entire world get fought over like a chew toy was the most traumatizing thing I have ever experienced," said Wenneson in her post. "He looked right into my eyes like he was begging me to get them off of him and I tried. I tried and tried and tried and I wish I would have tried harder because now he is gone and I don't know what to do. He didn't deserve it. He was the best dog I have ever owned. I still can not grasp that he is gone."

According to the initial complaint report:

The three dogs from the 400 block of Eighth Street had gotten out of their kennel. Following the attack, the dogs were seized by animal control and put on a 10-day quarantine. Recent potentially dangerous dog notices were sent for all three dogs because of a prior attack.

Two of the dogs were described as American pit bull terriers and the other a German shepherd mix.

According to the ASPCA, it's neither accurate nor wise to judge a dog by its breed. Far better predictors of aggressive behavior problems are a dog's individual temperament and its history of interacting with people and other animals.

Minnesota law requires that dogs who have bitten or killed be put on a 10-day quarantine, either with the owner at home with stringent rules to be followed or at the local animal impound, usually a local veterinarian or animal shelter, depending on the individual case.

Because of a prior attack, officers decided the three dogs should be quarantined at the Friends of Animals shelter, the animal impound for Carlton County.

Katy Goodman, FOA office manager, estimated they quarantine about 10 dogs a year, some for biting other dogs, others for biting people. Once in a while they have a cat brought in to be placed in quarantine.

This was the second attack by the dogs in less than a month.

On May 9, Sarah Gustafson was walking her leashed Labrador retriever/golden retriever, Rizzo, on Eighth Street past the same house when she noticed the dogs in an outside chain-link kennel.

"We had just walked past the owner's home and I saw one of the dogs in the kennel pulling at the bottom corner of the fence gate," said Gustafson. "Then another one slipped through which pried the gate open for the other two to get out."

Neighbor Anthony Wojciehowski saw the dogs and tried to chase them away from Rizzo as they circled her and pulled on the terrified dog from all angles.

Wojciehowski succeeded in creating enough of a diversion for Gustafson to pick up her dog and escape with minor bites and scrapes.

The owners of the dogs didn't come out of the house until the attack was over. He was angry because he thought Gustafson was on his property, said Gustafson. After arguing with Wojciehowski and an officer, the dog's owner grudgingly offered Gustafson an apology.

While Wenneson is furious at the owners for not taking better precautions with dogs that had a history of biting, she does not blame the dogs.

"(The owner) did not change the security of the fence the dogs were in; they didn't try to change the dog's behavior," said Wenneson. "Pitbulls can be amazing dogs, but only if they have a dedicated, educated owner who is able to train they correctly. It makes me furious they were such negligent owners."

The incident is under investigation, so authorities have not released the names of the dogs' owners.