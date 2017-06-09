CCHS participates as Blue Star Museum

All active duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, are invited to visit the CCHS museum in Cloquet free of charge from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

This summer, visitors at the Carlton County Historical Society museum can enjoy two exhibits, "A Call to Arms: Carlton County in World War I" and "Barns of Carlton County." The WWI exhibit showcases many 100-year-old uniforms, artifacts and photos belonging to Carlton County residents who served overseas and at home during the Great War from 1917 to 1919. The barn exhibit features recent color photos of our county's barns photographed by the CCHS Barn Photo committee, as well as historic black and white photos of barns from our county's past.

If you are an active duty military family, or know of a family that can benefit from this initiative, spread the word about this unique opportunity. Blue Star Museums was created to show support for military families who have faced multiple deployments and the challenges of integration. This program offers these families a chance to visit museums this summer when many will have limited resources and limited time to be together.

Regular admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free admission for children under 5 and Carlton County Historical Society members. The museum is handicapped accessible and air conditioned. For more information, call 218-879-1938.