State law requires that public comments be gathered to inform the final version of the EIS, due in August. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will use the EIS, along with evidence gathered in formal hearings this fall, to make its final permitting decisions for the project, currently scheduled for spring 2018.

According to a press release from Honor the Earth, a national, Indigenous-led environmental non-profit organization based on the White Earth Reservation, two of the state’s seven Ojibwe tribes — the White Earth and Mille Lacs Bands of Ojibwe — are formal intervening parties in the regulatory process along with Honor the Earth, arguing against the pipeline. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa recently petitioned to intervene, the press release stated.

The existing Line 3 was built in 1961 and is one of six oil pipelines in Enbridge’s mainline corridor, which crosses Northern Minnesota and the Leech Lake and Fond du Lac Reservations.

"Our wild rice beds, lakes, and rivers are precious. Our regional fisheries alone generate $7.2 billion annually, and support 49,000 jobs, and our tourism economy another $ll.9 billion and 240,000 jobs," said Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth. “Enbridge should be required to clean up its old mess before creating a new one, and to put Minnesotans to work doing it. An abandoned pipeline poses an enormous liability for landowners, and unfortunately there is no federal or state regulation to protect them. It is critical that people attend these meetings to voice their concerns.”