Two Cloquet residents die of carbon monoxide poisoning
Two Cloquet residents died of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in their camper on Saturday morning near Brookston.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that Richard Smith, 67, and Pamela Smith, 65, both of Cloquet, were found unresponsive in their camper at 7:19 a.m. Saturday. Despite rescue efforts by friends and first responders, they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The cause of death is likely carbon monoxide poisoning, but the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is determining the exact cause of death.
The carbon monoxide's source was a generator that was improperly placed in an unvented storage cabinet below the living space of the camper, according to the sheriff's office. The camper had a carbon monoxide detector that was working and sounded during the incident.