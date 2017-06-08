Two Cloquet residents die of carbon monoxide poisoning

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that Richard Smith, 67, and Pamela Smith, 65, both of Cloquet, were found unresponsive in their camper at 7:19 a.m. Saturday. Despite rescue efforts by friends and first responders, they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The cause of death is likely carbon monoxide poisoning, but the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is determining the exact cause of death.