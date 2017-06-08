Lindgren arrested in Washington state

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lindgren was arrested by the Vancouver Police Department at 8:25 p.m. and was being held in the Clark County Jail in Washington. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office had issued an arrest warrant on May 27 for Lindgren, 21, for alleged felony threats of violence and first-degree aggravated tampering with a witness, which were the result of an investigation into Lindgren’s activities since he was released on bond May 23 in the wake of the earlier charges.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that arrangements will be made to bring Lindgren back to Carlton County.

Lindgren was charged earlier this month with seven felonies related to the May 15 incident at a home in Silver Brook Township. Lindgren and accomplices allegedly held a 17-year-old Duluth teen against his will, tying him to a chair and carving the word “snitch” into his chest.

The two-story home where the alleged kidnapping and assault took place was severely damaged in a fire in the early morning of May 22. No one was home at the time of the fire.