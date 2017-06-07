L&M Supply is three generations strong

"Through the acceptance of this award, we were extremely humbled to learn that less than 1 percent of all businesses successfully make it to the third generation of owners," the owners said in a press release.

Founded as a single 60-by-40-foot retail store in Grand Rapids, Minn., in 1959, L&M Fleet Supply quickly expanded to three additional stores across Minnesota's Iron Range in less than 10 years. Throughout the next several decades, store size and employee count steadily increased through the mid-1980s, at which time two additional store locations were added via the purchase of another independent farm and fleet retail operation in Bemidji and Park Rapids, Minn. The new millennium saw the addition of the Detroit Lakes, Minn., location as well as significant expansions in Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Mt. Iron/Virginia. Finally, the Hayward, Wis., location opened in 2012, representing the first store outside Minnesota and most recently the Ashland, Wis., store opened in 2016.

Throughout the last 58 years, the company's success has come from a strong company culture of hard work and dedication and a company-wide adherence to the Golden Rule in decision making.

"We are extremely proud of the success we have achieved at each generation and wish to thank everyone who has made that possible — employees, customers, and suppliers," the owners said. "We look forward to many more years of continued success by continuing the tradition of previous generations in the changing retail environment with 21st century experiences!"

L&M Supply's co-founders are James Luthen and Delbert Matteson. Second-generation co-owners are Don Ley and Terry Matteson. Third-generation co-owners are Erik Andersen, Shawn Matteson and Del Matteson.