Hundreds turn out for Cloquet Memorial Day ceremony

"It shows a good history of people from our area from World War I to Afghanistan and Iraq," said Cloquet's Tim Young, a former Navy Seabee. He was in a construction battalion that set up hospitals (like the television show M*A*S*H) from 1982-2005. "[The wall] covers everything, the missing in action and the POWs. This is really amazing."

The cloudy sky held onto its tears until all the veterans' names who had passed on in the last year were read.

The veterans — led by the Honor Guard — solemnly took their places in the center of the quiet crowd, who encircled the pavers area.

Guest speaker Brandon Crotteau, an Army National Guard Supply Sergeant, spoke about those who had lost their lives fighting for our country both overseas and at home.

"It carries a heavy cost," said Crotteau.

He explained why Memorial Day is important to him, telling of his longtime best friend's suicide two years ago, the day after Memorial Day. Crotteau and his friend, Ryan, served together about 20 years. Ryan came home physically fine, but struggled. The men were supposed to go to a meeting that morning and Ryan wasn't there. They discovered he couldn't overcome the pain and had taken his own life.

"His family, friends and co workers have been forever robbed of an absolutely wonderful person," said Crotteau. "I wish I could have been there for him in the moment before he made that decision. I wish I could have held him and loved him until his pain disappeared. I wish we could be there for all the men and women who feel they have no choice."

The annual traditional ceremony ended, then it was time for the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new wall.

Tony Jurek, a prisoner of war during the Korean War, quickly cut the yellow ceremonial ribbon with a knife. The rain began to pelt harder as the Cedar Creek Drum Group performed, followed by a pipe ceremony by Navy veteran Ray "Skip" Sandman, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Most people left quickly at the end of the ceremony, but a few hung back and shared conversations while admiring the new Veterans Memorial Wall and the myriad images that march across it.

"My favorite is obviously Vietnam, but it's all good," said John Blanchard, a local Vietnam veteran who served in the Army from 1967-1968. "Whoever put that together, wow."

PHOTOS AND TEXT BY JAMIE LUND

****