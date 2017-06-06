Franken to seek third term in 2020
WASHINGTON—If anyone doubted Al Franken loves his job and wants to keep it for a long time, Minnesota’s junior U.S. senator announced in a Pioneer Press interview last week that he plans to seek a third term in 2020.
He also makes his intentions perfectly clear in his new memoir, facetiously titled, “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.”
While he lampoons President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and the rest of the Washington establishment, he writes that being a senator is the greatest — if not most fun — job he’s ever had. And he figuratively gives lots of big, sloppy kisses to the Minnesota folks back home.