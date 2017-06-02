Time to go swimming at The Beach

The Beach is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday when weather permits.

Daily admission is $3.50 per person, and passes for individuals, licensed child-care groups and families are available for purchase. Punch cards with 10 swims are $31. Families can save $10 by purchasing a $79 family pass before June 5. Grandparents caring for their grandchildren may register for the pass, but each pass is limited to two adults.

Find out more on the Cloquet Community Ed website or check out The Beach on Facebook.