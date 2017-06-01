Search
    Motorists advised to allow extra time, take alternate routes during Duluth Airshow

    Posted Today at 1:57 p.m.

    The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects heavy traffic levels on Interstate 35 and other routes leading to Duluth just prior to and after the Duluth Airshow, which is scheduled June 3-4. The airshow is expected to be the biggest event in Duluth for 2017.

    Traffic is restricted to a single lane in each direction on I-35 in two locations in Carlton County and lengthy backups are expected during peak travel times.

