Motorists advised to allow extra time, take alternate routes during Duluth Airshow
The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects heavy traffic levels on Interstate 35 and other routes leading to Duluth just prior to and after the Duluth Airshow, which is scheduled June 3-4. The airshow is expected to be the biggest event in Duluth for 2017.
Traffic is restricted to a single lane in each direction on I-35 in two locations in Carlton County and lengthy backups are expected during peak travel times.