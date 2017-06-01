School may be out, but healthy meals are still in

The Cloquet Food Service Department will provide lunch to the children of Cloquet at no charge this summer, four days a week, free. The 2017 Summer Feeding Program will run from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, from June 12 through Aug. 17 in the Cloquet High School cafeteria, 1000 18th St. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Children 18 and younger may receive free lunch, so can people with disabilities over 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled.

The Summer Food Service Program was created to ensure that children in low-income areas could continue to receive nutritious meals during long school vacations, when they do not have access to school lunch or breakfast.

For more information, visit the school district website or call the Food Service Department at 218-879-5164.