Memorial Day events planned for Monday

"The wall brings recognition to veterans in our area who have given so much and continue to give," said District 8 VFW Commander Richard Chasse of Cloquet. He said he is pleased with the finished look of the memorial and encourages residents to attend the dedication ceremony.

The event is a group effort between the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard, who will be escorted by the American Legion Riders, plus the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3979 and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 262 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18 and Auxiliary, Americans Ex-Prisoners of War and the Fond du Lac Honor Guard.

WKLK will broadcast the Cloquet Memorial Day Service for those who cannot attend.

The Carlton VFW Post 2962 Honor Guard along with Post and Auxiliary members will visit eight cemeteries on Memorial Day. The schedule follows:

7:45 a.m. — Eagle Lake Cemetery, Cromwell

8:10 a.m. — Cromwell Cemetery

8:50 a.m. — Sandy Lake Cemetery

9:30 a.m. — Elim Lutheran Cemetery

9:55 a.m. — Oak Lake Cemetery

10:25 a.m. — Holyoke Cemetery

11:05 a.m. — Silver Brook Cemetery, Wrenshall

11:30 a.m. — Hillside Cemetery, Carlton

The American Legion Post 262, Cloquet VFW Post 3979, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18, American Ex-Prisoners of War and their Auxiliaries will visit 10 cemeteries in the following order:

8:25 a.m. — Highway 210 Cemetery, Sawyer

8:30 a.m. — St. Mary and Joseph's Cemetery, Sawyer

8:45 a.m. — Holy Family Mission Cemetery

9:15 a.m. — Maple Grove Cemetery

9:30 a.m. — New Calvary Cemetery

9:50 a.m. — Hill between old cemeteries above Pinehurst Park

10:20 a.m. — Apostolic Lutheran Cemetery, Esko

10:45 a.m. — St. Matthews Cemetery, North Cloquet Road

11:05 a.m. — Pine River Cemetery, North Highway 33

11:30 a.m. — Veterans Park, Cloquet

Other area Memorial Day events include a Memorial Program at 10 a.m. the Moose Lake School Monday, May 29, followed by refreshments by the Legion Auxiliary from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Soo Line Event Center in Moose Lake.