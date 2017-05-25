Memorial Day events planned for Monday
The new Memorial Wall at Veterans Park will be dedicated in a ceremony late Monday morning. Details are still being finalized, but residents can expect an introduction from emcee SFC Troy Smith, and Army National Guard Brandon Crotteau will be the guest speaker. There will be a pipe blessing, patriotic music from the Cloquet Community Band and "Taps" from talented Cloquet High School band student Bryce Moe.
"The wall brings recognition to veterans in our area who have given so much and continue to give," said District 8 VFW Commander Richard Chasse of Cloquet. He said he is pleased with the finished look of the memorial and encourages residents to attend the dedication ceremony.
The event is a group effort between the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard, who will be escorted by the American Legion Riders, plus the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3979 and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 262 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18 and Auxiliary, Americans Ex-Prisoners of War and the Fond du Lac Honor Guard.
WKLK will broadcast the Cloquet Memorial Day Service for those who cannot attend.
The Carlton VFW Post 2962 Honor Guard along with Post and Auxiliary members will visit eight cemeteries on Memorial Day. The schedule follows:
7:45 a.m. — Eagle Lake Cemetery, Cromwell
8:10 a.m. — Cromwell Cemetery
8:50 a.m. — Sandy Lake Cemetery
9:30 a.m. — Elim Lutheran Cemetery
9:55 a.m. — Oak Lake Cemetery
10:25 a.m. — Holyoke Cemetery
11:05 a.m. — Silver Brook Cemetery, Wrenshall
11:30 a.m. — Hillside Cemetery, Carlton
The American Legion Post 262, Cloquet VFW Post 3979, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18, American Ex-Prisoners of War and their Auxiliaries will visit 10 cemeteries in the following order:
8:25 a.m. — Highway 210 Cemetery, Sawyer
8:30 a.m. — St. Mary and Joseph's Cemetery, Sawyer
8:45 a.m. — Holy Family Mission Cemetery
9:15 a.m. — Maple Grove Cemetery
9:30 a.m. — New Calvary Cemetery
9:50 a.m. — Hill between old cemeteries above Pinehurst Park
10:20 a.m. — Apostolic Lutheran Cemetery, Esko
10:45 a.m. — St. Matthews Cemetery, North Cloquet Road
11:05 a.m. — Pine River Cemetery, North Highway 33
11:30 a.m. — Veterans Park, Cloquet
Other area Memorial Day events include a Memorial Program at 10 a.m. the Moose Lake School Monday, May 29, followed by refreshments by the Legion Auxiliary from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Soo Line Event Center in Moose Lake.