Scott Kendrick Lindgren, 21, was charged with seven felonies in the alleged kidnapping and assault at his home on County Road 18 near Wrenshall. The male victim, who is from Duluth but was not identified by authorities, also suffered serious head injuries, plus visible injuries to his face and body, including a large burn to the back of his neck. He was released from the hospital earlier this week, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

Lindgren was arraigned in Carlton County Sixth District Court Thursday, May 18, on two counts of kidnapping and one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, threats of violence and false imprisonment.

Judge Robert Macaulay set his conditional bail at $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies were called to the residence at 804 County Road 18 around 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. A caller indicated there was a juvenile being held hostage and "in really bad shape, tied to a chair and getting his head stomped on."

Deputies responded and found Lindgren and his girlfriend in a car, attempting to leave the scene. The victim was found in the back seat, "in horrible shape, injured and needing medical attention."

Investigators said they determined the teen had been summoned to the residence around midnight. In an interview from his hospital room, the victim told deputies he was tied up and assaulted throughout the day by Lindgren and two accomplices.

The victim reported that he was pistol whipped to the top of the head, and deputies said he required immediate medical attention for a head and brain injury. He also identified Lindgren as the person who carved "snitch" into his chest with an unknown sharp object. The complaint also states that Lindgren and his accomplices "racked the .45 caliber so a bullet ejected from the pistol, then dry fired the pistol in the presence of the victim."

Other people interviewed by law enforcement reported receiving a Snapchat image of the juvenile victim tied up to a chair, his head covered with a bag and blood visible. Messages sent through the Snapchat application are only visible for a short time before disappearing.

Authorities did not specify what led up to the incident. Lindgren was the only person arrested, but Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said investigators are still seeking additional information.

"We still believe that there was at least one other person involved in the assault of this juvenile male," Sheriff Kelly Lake said Tuesday regarding the ongoing investigation, adding that they do not have a name or further details to release on a suspect at this time. She reiterated that they do not believe the public is in danger.

Lindgren, whose criminal history is limited to a series of petty misdemeanor convictions, made his second court appearance Monday when his attorney asked for an omnibus hearing, currently scheduled for June 12.

In a strange coincidence, early Monday morning firefighters were called to Lindgren's address and found the two-story residence engulfed in flames.

Several callers reported the fire at the two-story residence at 804 County Road 18 in Silver Brook Township at about 1:20 a.m., according to another press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies and the Wrenshall Fire Department arrived to find the home engulfed in flames and were able to protect a propane tank located a few feet from the residence.

No one was home at the time of the fire, the sheriff's office reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the State Fire Marshall's Office is working with the sheriff's office to investigate.

Anyone with information on the alleged assault/kidnapping or the fire is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 218-384-4560.