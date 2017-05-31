REAL ID driver’s licenses, ID cards available next year

The law now allows the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) to begin the process of meeting the requirements of the federal REAL ID Act. DPS was prohibited from implementing any provision of the federal regulations under previous laws.

The new law requires DPS-DVS to begin issuing licenses by Oct. 1, 2018.

There is no action required at this time. A REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID won’t be available until next year, so there is nothing for card holders to do at this time. And there is no need to get a new license unless it’s time to renew an expiring license. If a driver’s license expires before October 2018, individuals will renew in same way they do today.

Minnesotans can continue to use their current driver’s license as a form of identification to board domestic flights until Jan. 22, 2018.

With the passage of this law, Gov. Dayton requested an extension from the federal government that “would allow Minnesota's current licenses to be used for all federal purposes, while we complete the steps necessary to provide REAL ID compliant licenses to Minnesota citizens.” This would allow current Minnesota licenses and IDs to again be accepted at federal facilities and to be used for boarding commercial flights after January 2018.

More REAL ID facts and information can be found on the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security’s website.