All retirees from the Cloquet School District are invited to attend a Coffee Party in their honor from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Cloquet Middle School Media Center at 509 Carlton Ave., Cloquet. Take this opportunity to catch up with former employees of Cloquet schools while enjoying a cup of coffee and a sweet treat provided by Gordy’s Warming House and hosted by the Cloquet Educational Foundation in recognition of the important contribution the retirees have given to the children and community. Retirees are welcome to bring a spouse or friend. To RSVP, call 218-879-3806 by May 26.