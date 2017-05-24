$1.9 million shooting range to open near Cloquet this fall

Chad and Laura Walsh, a husband-and-wife team, are constructing a 9,600-square-foot facility to accommodate 10 lanes for target practice. The couple also own Advanced Services, Inc. (adjacent to the new shooting range), which provides portable toilets to contractors and at special events.

Dead-On Shooting Range will also sell guns and ammunition, while offering training related to general gun safety, conceal-and-carry permits and more.

“Laura and I are looking forward to providing hunters and other shooting enthusiasts a clean, safe, indoor facility in which they can receive training and try out guns before purchasing them on a year ’round basis,” said Chad Walsh. “Our facility will be available not only to the general public, but also to law enforcement and the military.”

Laura Walsh said the new venture would not have been possible without participation by several business development and financing organizations.

The Walshes said charges for using Dead-On Shooting Range, hours of operation and other details have yet to be finalized. But they intend to make the facility and services as accessible to as many people as possible. They plan to open with five employees, growing to as many as 10 as demand increases.

“We’re looking at this as providing a service to many in the region, so we’re going to work hard to give them what they want,” said Chad. “We know there’s a lot of interest out there. We’re anxious for opening day to get here.”