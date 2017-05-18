Devney might stay at Esko

But that meeting passed without discussion of the situation, and Esko superintendent Aaron Fischer said in an email to the News Tribune last week that there are no plans to revisit the issue at the school board's May 23 meeting — nor does he anticipate holding a special meeting "related to any of the school's coaches."

"I anticipate that Mr. Devney will be our boys varsity basketball coach next season," Fischer wrote.

Devney declined to comment.

He has coached the Eskomos for 18 seasons, leading them to five state tournaments and the Class AA title in 2014. If he does, indeed, return next winter, Devney will do so with 474 career victories. He coached at Carlton for five seasons before coming to Esko.